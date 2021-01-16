On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Noel scores 26 to lift UMass Lowell past Binghamton 92-78

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 5:35 pm
< a min read
      

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Obadiah Noel had 26 points as UMass Lowell defeated Binghamton 92-78 on Saturday.

Noel shot 12 for 14 from the foul line. Connor Withers had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for UMass Lowell (5-8, 4-5 America East Conference). Kalil Thomas added 16 points and nine rebounds. Allin Blunt had 10 points. The River Hawks shot a season-high 63% and made 10 of 19 3-pointers for 53%.

The 92 points were a season best for UMass Lowell.

Tyler Bertram scored a career-high 20 points for the Bearcats (1-11, 1-8), who have lost five games in a row. Brenton Mills added 15 points. Bryce Beamer had 13 points.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

The teams meet again Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration