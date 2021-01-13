Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Norfolk State routs North Carolina Wesleyan 80-58

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 7:08 pm
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — J.J. Matthews registered 18 points and eight rebounds as Norfolk State rolled past North Carolina Wesleyan 80-58 on Wednesday.

Kyonze Chavis had 14 points for Norfolk State (6-4). Jalen Hawkins added 10 points.

The Spartans forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Damon McDowell had 12 points for the Battling Bishops. Marquis Eskew added 10 points. Isaiah Lewis had seven rebounds.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors in the world are under construction in Georgia with the help of the Energy Department