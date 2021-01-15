Trending:
North Alabama 66, Kennesaw St. 43

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 8:06 pm
NORTH ALABAMA (6-3)

James 4-7 0-0 9, Littles 4-11 0-0 8, P.Youngblood 2-8 0-0 6, Blackmon 0-5 0-0 0, Brim 9-13 0-0 19, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Matic 1-4 2-2 5, Soucie 2-3 2-2 6, Chatman 1-1 2-2 4, Breeland 0-0 0-0 0, Howell 1-2 0-0 3, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Barranco 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 6-6 66.

KENNESAW ST. (3-10)

Peterson 4-8 1-2 9, Burden 1-3 1-3 3, Rodgers 5-11 0-0 10, Stroud 0-3 1-2 1, C.Youngblood 2-7 0-0 5, Jennings 2-2 0-0 4, Harris 1-3 1-2 4, Springs 0-4 0-2 0, Lewis 1-4 0-0 2, LaRue 0-1 0-0 0, Quartlebaum 1-1 0-1 2, Burns 0-1 0-0 0, Rives 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 17-49 7-16 43.

Halftime_Kennesaw St. 25-22. 3-Point Goals_North Alabama 6-18 (P.Youngblood 2-5, James 1-1, Brim 1-2, Howell 1-2, Matic 1-3, Brown 0-2, Blackmon 0-3), Kennesaw St. 2-18 (Harris 1-2, C.Youngblood 1-4, Burden 0-1, Burns 0-1, LaRue 0-1, Rives 0-1, Springs 0-2, Rodgers 0-3, Stroud 0-3). Rebounds_North Alabama 37 (Littles 8), Kennesaw St. 30 (Peterson 5). Assists_North Alabama 7 (Littles 3), Kennesaw St. 5 (Rodgers 2). Total Fouls_North Alabama 17, Kennesaw St. 10. A_387 (4,600).

