North Alabama 73, Stetson 66, OT

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:59 pm
STETSON (3-5)

Kabimba 1-1 2-2 4, Diawara 2-2 0-0 4, Johnston 7-17 1-2 19, Jones 4-16 5-8 14, Perry 2-12 2-5 6, Panzo 3-5 1-1 10, Smith 2-7 3-4 9, Swenson 0-1 0-0 0, Valdez 0-1 0-0 0, Wuor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 14-22 66.

NORTH ALABAMA (5-3)

James 4-10 2-2 11, Littles 1-3 0-0 2, Youngblood 2-8 3-4 7, Blackmon 6-12 2-2 20, Brim 1-4 2-2 4, Brown 2-7 1-2 7, Chatman 4-8 1-1 9, Anderson 5-8 3-4 13, Matic 0-0 0-0 0, Soucie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 14-17 73.

Halftime_North Alabama 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 10-28 (Johnston 4-11, Panzo 3-5, Smith 2-2, Jones 1-4, Swenson 0-1, Valdez 0-1, Perry 0-4), North Alabama 9-29 (Blackmon 6-10, Brown 2-7, James 1-6, Anderson 0-1, Brim 0-1, Chatman 0-1, Youngblood 0-3). Fouled Out_James. Rebounds_Stetson 40 (Jones 8), North Alabama 38 (Littles, Chatman 7). Assists_Stetson 14 (Johnston, Jones, Perry 3), North Alabama 10 (Brim 3). Total Fouls_Stetson 20, North Alabama 18. A_368 (4,000).

