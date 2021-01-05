North Carolina 67, Miami 65

NORTH CAROLINA (7-4)
Bacot 1-3 5-5 7, Sharpe 4-12 4-5 12, Davis 1-5 0-0 2, Walton 4-8 2-2 13, Black 6-9 0-2 16, Love 1-9 0-0 3, G.Brooks 1-7 4-6 6, Platek 3-6 0-0 7, Kessler 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 16-22 67.
MIAMI (4-5)
Cross 2-4 0-0 6, N.Brooks 5-8 0-0 10, Beverly 3-14 3-5 9, Timberlake 3-13 6-7 12, Wong 3-8 2-2 8, Olaniyi 3-6 4-4 11, Gak 0-2 0-1 0, Walker 3-8 3-3 9. Totals 22-63 18-22 65.
Halftime_North Carolina 32-30. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 9-20 (Black 4-4, Walton 3-7, Love 1-3, Platek 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Davis 0-2), Miami 3-16 (Cross 2-4, Olaniyi 1-2, Wong 0-1, Walker 0-2, Timberlake 0-3, Beverly 0-4). Fouled Out_N.Brooks. Rebounds_North Carolina 43 (Sharpe 16), Miami 31 (N.Brooks 6). Assists_North Carolina 13 (Walton, Love 4), Miami 9 (Timberlake 5). Total Fouls_North Carolina 23, Miami 17.
