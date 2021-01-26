North Carolina 75, Pittsburgh 65

NORTH CAROLINA (10-5)

Brooks 8-11 0-0 16, Bacot 8-10 5-6 21, Love 3-10 1-4 8, Walton 4-8 0-0 10, Black 2-5 1-2 5, Davis 2-7 0-0 5, Sharpe 3-5 0-2 6, Platek 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 7-14 75.

PITTSBURGH (8-4)

Champagnie 7-9 5-6 23, Coulibaly 3-7 1-2 7, Horton 4-11 2-2 12, X.Johnson 2-8 3-4 7, Toney 3-10 2-2 8, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Odukale 3-5 0-1 6, Sibande 0-1 0-0 0, Amadasun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 13-17 65.

Halftime_North Carolina 34-27. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 4-17 (Walton 2-5, Davis 1-3, Love 1-5, Bacot 0-1, Black 0-1, Harris 0-1, Platek 0-1), Pittsburgh 6-15 (Champagnie 4-5, Horton 2-5, X.Johnson 0-1, Sibande 0-1, Toney 0-3). Fouled Out_Love. Rebounds_North Carolina 34 (Bacot 10), Pittsburgh 24 (Champagnie 10). Assists_North Carolina 22 (Love 5), Pittsburgh 17 (X.Johnson 7). Total Fouls_North Carolina 15, Pittsburgh 13. A_500 (12,508).

