North Carolina 80, Wake Forest 73

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 9:06 pm
WAKE FOREST (3-6)

Massoud 0-4 0-0 0, Mucius 9-16 2-3 27, Oguama 2-6 4-4 8, Antonio 1-5 0-0 3, Williamson 8-15 8-10 27, J.Johnson 2-6 0-0 6, Okpomo 1-2 0-0 2, Neath 0-2 0-0 0, Whitt 0-2 0-0 0, Wilkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 14-17 73.

NORTH CAROLINA (9-5)

Brooks 3-11 4-6 10, Bacot 8-10 2-4 18, Love 7-12 4-7 20, Walton 3-8 0-0 7, Black 3-5 2-2 8, Sharpe 1-6 2-2 4, Davis 4-7 5-6 13, Platek 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Kessler 0-1 0-0 0, P.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 19-27 80.

Halftime_Wake Forest 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 13-34 (Mucius 7-12, Williamson 3-6, J.Johnson 2-6, Antonio 1-4, Neath 0-1, Whitt 0-1, Wilkins 0-1, Massoud 0-3), North Carolina 3-9 (Love 2-3, Walton 1-4, Black 0-1, Brooks 0-1). Rebounds_Wake Forest 33 (Mucius, Oguama 7), North Carolina 36 (Brooks 7). Assists_Wake Forest 14 (Williamson 5), North Carolina 18 (Black 8). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 16, North Carolina 19.

