North Carolina 81, Syracuse 75

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 11:10 pm
SYRACUSE (7-3)

Dolezaj 2-3 2-2 6, Griffin 6-12 1-2 16, Guerrier 9-18 4-5 23, Boeheim 7-15 0-0 18, Girard 2-7 0-0 6, Richmond 1-2 0-0 2, Braswell 1-3 2-2 4, Edwards 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 28-60 9-12 75.

NORTH CAROLINA (8-4)

Brooks 5-12 6-6 16, Bacot 7-13 1-3 15, Love 2-10 2-2 7, Walton 4-9 0-0 9, Black 1-7 3-4 5, Davis 3-8 4-4 12, Platek 3-5 0-0 7, Sharpe 3-6 2-4 8, Kessler 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-73 18-23 81.

Halftime_40-40. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 10-29 (Boeheim 4-9, Griffin 3-8, Girard 2-4, Guerrier 1-6, Braswell 0-2), North Carolina 5-24 (Davis 2-6, Platek 1-3, Love 1-5, Walton 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Black 0-4). Fouled Out_Guerrier. Rebounds_Syracuse 28 (Guerrier 11), North Carolina 43 (Bacot 12). Assists_Syracuse 13 (Boeheim 4), North Carolina 18 (Black 7). Total Fouls_Syracuse 16, North Carolina 17.

