North Carolina 86, NC State 76

NC STATE (6-5)
Funderburk 4-9 6-9 14, Hellems 5-11 0-0 11, Allen 2-9 2-2 6, Beverly 5-10 0-0 12, Daniels 9-16 0-0 21, Bates 5-6 0-1 10, Hayes 1-4 0-1 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 8-13 76.
NORTH CAROLINA (10-5)
Brooks 2-5 0-0 4, Bacot 8-12 1-4 17, Love 6-15 3-4 15, Walton 3-6 0-0 8, Black 2-3 0-0 4, Sharpe 8-13 0-1 16, Davis 3-6 3-5 10, Harris 4-5 1-2 10, Platek 0-1 0-0 0, Kessler 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 37-68 8-18 86.
Halftime_North Carolina 43-33. 3-Point Goals_NC State 6-18 (Daniels 3-5, Beverly 2-4, Hellems 1-3, Hayes 0-1, Moore 0-1, Allen 0-4), North Carolina 4-11 (Walton 2-5, Davis 1-1, Harris 1-2, Platek 0-1, Love 0-2). Fouled Out_Brooks. Rebounds_NC State 26 (Hellems 7), North Carolina 38 (Sharpe 10). Assists_NC State 9 (Beverly 4), North Carolina 18 (Love 5). Total Fouls_NC State 17, North Carolina 15.
