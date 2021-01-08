North Dakota 72, Oral Roberts 71

NORTH DAKOTA (3-9)
Rebraca 11-20 1-5 24, Sueker 5-7 0-0 10, Igbanugo 4-9 0-0 11, Nero 0-6 4-4 4, Sims 3-5 2-4 10, Panoam 1-4 0-0 2, Danielson 1-3 1-2 3, Urbonavicius 3-6 0-0 8, Allen-Eikens 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 8-15 72.
ORAL ROBERTS (5-6)
Lacis 2-3 0-0 5, Obanor 6-16 8-8 21, Abmas 5-18 6-7 18, Glasper 5-11 0-0 11, Thompson 2-8 0-0 5, Jurgens 2-4 0-0 4, Weaver 3-5 0-0 7, Clover 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 14-15 71.
Halftime_Oral Roberts 37-33. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 8-22 (Igbanugo 3-6, Sims 2-3, Urbonavicius 2-4, Rebraca 1-3, Allen-Eikens 0-1, Danielson 0-1, Panoam 0-1, Nero 0-3), Oral Roberts 7-29 (Abmas 2-10, Lacis 1-2, Thompson 1-3, Weaver 1-3, Obanor 1-4, Glasper 1-5, Jurgens 0-2). Fouled Out_Lacis. Rebounds_North Dakota 29 (Rebraca 9), Oral Roberts 42 (Obanor 18). Assists_North Dakota 15 (Nero 5), Oral Roberts 10 (Glasper, Thompson 3). Total Fouls_North Dakota 17, Oral Roberts 17. A_1,370 (11,300).
