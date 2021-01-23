North Florida 68, Kennesaw St. 65

KENNESAW ST. (3-13)
LaRue 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 2-8 0-0 4, Jennings 0-6 0-0 0, Rodgers 7-18 3-4 21, Youngblood 4-13 4-6 13, Stroud 2-3 3-4 8, Harris 0-1 1-2 1, Burden 1-2 0-1 2, Lewis 2-3 6-7 10, Springs 1-5 0-0 2, Spencer 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-61 17-24 65.
NORTH FLORIDA (6-10)
Endicott 3-7 1-3 8, Hendricksen 3-10 7-8 13, Adedoyin 3-4 2-2 10, Placer 7-12 1-1 15, James 3-5 1-2 7, Burkhardt 1-2 0-0 3, Aybar 2-3 5-6 9, Crews 1-2 0-0 3, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 17-22 68.
Halftime_North Florida 45-25. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 6-22 (Rodgers 4-11, Stroud 1-1, Youngblood 1-5, Springs 0-1, Jennings 0-4), North Florida 5-17 (Adedoyin 2-3, Endicott 1-1, Burkhardt 1-2, Crews 1-2, James 0-1, Placer 0-3, Hendricksen 0-5). Fouled Out_Stroud. Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 29 (Peterson 9), North Florida 35 (Aybar 8). Assists_Kennesaw St. 7 (Jennings 3), North Florida 9 (Adedoyin, Placer 3). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 21, North Florida 21. A_703 (5,800).
