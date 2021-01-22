Trending:
North Florida 69, Kennesaw St. 54

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 9:13 pm
KENNESAW ST. (3-12)

Harris 0-4 0-2 0, LaRue 2-4 0-0 4, Jennings 4-8 1-2 11, Rodgers 5-12 1-2 14, Youngblood 4-16 0-0 9, Peterson 2-5 2-3 6, Springs 3-4 1-2 8, Burden 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 1-3 0-0 2, Stroud 0-1 0-0 0, Quartlebaum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 5-11 54.

NORTH FLORIDA (5-10)

Endicott 4-8 1-1 9, Hendricksen 6-12 2-4 16, Adedoyin 0-6 2-2 2, Placer 7-10 3-6 17, James 2-3 3-4 7, Aybar 5-6 0-2 12, Burkhardt 2-4 0-0 6, Legrand 0-0 0-1 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 11-20 69.

Halftime_26-26. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 7-20 (Rodgers 3-7, Jennings 2-5, Springs 1-1, Youngblood 1-5, Harris 0-1, Lewis 0-1), North Florida 6-17 (Aybar 2-2, Burkhardt 2-4, Hendricksen 2-5, Endicott 0-1, Placer 0-1, Adedoyin 0-4). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 27 (Youngblood, Springs 6), North Florida 38 (Hendricksen 10). Assists_Kennesaw St. 13 (Rodgers 3), North Florida 10 (Placer 4). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 20, North Florida 18. A_787 (5,800).

