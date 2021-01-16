On Air: Federal News Network program
North Florida 72, Lipscomb 67

January 16, 2021 8:39 pm
NORTH FLORIDA (4-10)

Aybar 5-9 0-0 11, Endicott 3-5 2-2 8, Hendricksen 6-17 1-1 16, Adedoyin 2-6 2-2 8, Placer 3-7 2-2 11, Burkhardt 3-7 0-1 9, Crews 2-7 0-1 5, Parker 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 26-61 7-9 72.

LIPSCOMB (9-7)

Asadullah 6-11 4-10 16, Ferguson 7-10 3-3 18, Johnson 5-11 2-2 14, G.Jones 2-7 0-0 6, Wolfe 1-5 0-0 2, Hazen 2-5 4-4 8, Cary 0-1 0-0 0, Hobbs 1-2 0-0 3, Pruitt 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, A.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 13-19 67.

Halftime_Lipscomb 36-29. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 13-34 (Placer 3-5, Burkhardt 3-7, Hendricksen 3-11, Adedoyin 2-5, Aybar 1-2, Crews 1-3, Endicott 0-1), Lipscomb 6-18 (Johnson 2-4, G.Jones 2-7, Ferguson 1-1, Hobbs 1-1, Cary 0-1, Miller 0-1, Pruitt 0-1, Wolfe 0-2). Fouled Out_Parker. Rebounds_North Florida 34 (Endicott 12), Lipscomb 34 (Asadullah 12). Assists_North Florida 12 (Adedoyin 4), Lipscomb 12 (Ferguson 5). Total Fouls_North Florida 17, Lipscomb 13. A_735 (5,028).

