North Texas 74, UTEP 65

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:39 pm
UTEP (6-6)

Verhoeven 1-4 0-1 2, Williams 7-16 3-4 17, Bieniemy 1-7 0-0 3, Boum 2-11 8-10 14, Kennedy 3-7 0-0 8, Agnew 5-8 2-2 15, Sjolund 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 21-56 14-19 65.

NORTH TEXAS (7-5)

Bell 4-8 0-0 9, Z.Simmons 5-7 3-4 13, Hamlet 3-9 7-7 13, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Reese 4-8 0-2 10, Murray 3-4 4-5 11, Jones 3-4 2-2 11, Lewis 3-4 0-0 7, Ousmane 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 16-20 74.

Halftime_UTEP 31-30. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 9-24 (Agnew 3-5, Kennedy 2-4, Boum 2-7, Sjolund 1-2, Bieniemy 1-4, Williams 0-2), North Texas 8-16 (Jones 3-3, Reese 2-5, Lewis 1-1, Murray 1-1, Bell 1-4, Hamlet 0-1, McBride 0-1). Fouled Out_Boum. Rebounds_UTEP 27 (Verhoeven 8), North Texas 29 (Reese 7). Assists_UTEP 11 (Bieniemy, Boum 3), North Texas 13 (Hamlet 5). Total Fouls_UTEP 16, North Texas 13. A_1,416 (10,500).

