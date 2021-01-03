Trending:
Northeastern 66, Elon 58

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 2:42 pm
< a min read
      

ELON (3-3)

Hannah 2-3 0-1 5, McIntosh 6-13 4-5 17, Ndugba 4-11 1-2 10, Wooten 3-10 0-0 7, Woods 3-6 3-4 10, Poser 2-8 1-2 5, Wright 0-1 2-2 2, Michael 0-2 0-2 0, Burford 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-55 11-18 58.

NORTHEASTERN (3-5)

Strong 7-13 1-2 17, Stucke 2-4 0-0 6, Telfort 4-12 2-2 10, Walker 7-15 2-4 17, Walters 5-10 3-4 15, Emanga 0-2 1-2 1, Cubrilo 0-0 0-0 0, Nwagha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 9-14 66.

Halftime_Northeastern 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Elon 5-20 (Hannah 1-1, Ndugba 1-2, Woods 1-4, McIntosh 1-5, Wooten 1-7, Wright 0-1), Northeastern 7-25 (Stucke 2-4, Walters 2-5, Strong 2-6, Walker 1-4, Emanga 0-1, Telfort 0-5). Rebounds_Elon 38 (Woods 9), Northeastern 27 (Strong 7). Assists_Elon 7 (Hannah 4), Northeastern 10 (Walker 5). Total Fouls_Elon 18, Northeastern 15.

