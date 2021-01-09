Trending:
Northeastern 67, Hofstra 56

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 2:11 pm
HOFSTRA (6-5)

Cramer 2-3 2-4 6, Kante 4-7 0-0 8, Burgess 4-11 1-2 10, Coburn 5-10 2-2 15, Ray 6-16 2-3 14, Masic 1-4 0-0 3, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Schutte 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 7-11 56.

NORTHEASTERN (5-5)

Strong 4-9 0-1 11, Stucke 1-4 0-0 3, Emanga 6-9 0-0 14, Walker 8-17 0-0 23, Walters 2-7 2-2 7, Telfort 3-10 0-0 7, Hadley 0-0 0-0 0, Doherty 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-57 2-3 67.

Halftime_Northeastern 30-21. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 5-14 (Coburn 3-5, Masic 1-1, Burgess 1-3, Ray 0-5), Northeastern 15-37 (Walker 7-13, Strong 3-7, Emanga 2-4, Stucke 1-4, Telfort 1-4, Walters 1-5). Rebounds_Hofstra 38 (Kante 15), Northeastern 25 (Telfort 9). Assists_Hofstra 7 (Burgess 5), Northeastern 19 (Walters 7). Total Fouls_Hofstra 15, Northeastern 13.

