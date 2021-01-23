Northeastern looks to extend streak vs JMU

James Madison (6-5, 1-1) vs. Northeastern (8-5, 7-0)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over James Madison. In its last seven wins against the Dukes, Northeastern has won by an average of 14 points. James Madison’s last win in the series came on Feb. 4, 2017, a 73-69 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northeastern’s Tyson Walker, Shaquille Walters and Jason Strong have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Matt Lewis has directly created 43 percent of all James Madison field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 38 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Northeastern has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71.6 points while giving up 60.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dukes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Northeastern has an assist on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) across its past three contests while James Madison has assists on 46 of 89 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive James Madison defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.1 percent of all possessions, the 28th-best rate in the country. Northeastern has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.3 percent through 13 games (ranking the Huskies 287th among Division I teams).

