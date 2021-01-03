Trending:
Northern Illinois fires coach Montgomery after 1-7 start

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 2:59 pm
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Northern Illinois fired coach Mark Montgomery on Sunday after a 1-7 start.

Montgomery had just two winning seasons since he took over in 2011 and led the Huskies to a 124-170 record. After going 18-13 last year, their lone victory this season was over Chicago State last month.

Associate head coach Lamar Chapman will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

