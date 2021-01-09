Trending:
Northwest Nazarene 75, Portland St. 72

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 5:48 pm
NORTHWEST NAZARENE (1-0)

Murphy 8-9 1-2 18, Alley 9-20 6-8 27, Reidy 6-20 3-4 16, Roth 1-4 0-0 3, Terashima 0-2 0-0 0, Fox 1-4 0-0 3, J.Nelson 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 2-3 0-0 4, Rose 1-1 0-0 2, Ferrin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 10-14 75.

PORTLAND ST. (2-5)

Thomas 4-9 0-0 9, McCray 10-11 1-4 21, Burke 3-8 0-0 6, Dawson 2-6 3-5 8, Scott 2-9 2-3 7, Greeley 1-5 3-5 5, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Hardy 3-7 0-0 7, Nielsen-Skinner 2-2 0-0 5, Wood 1-2 2-3 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 11-20 72.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Northwest Nazarene 7-18 (Alley 3-6, Murphy 1-1, Fox 1-2, Roth 1-3, Reidy 1-5, J.Nelson 0-1), Portland St. 5-19 (Nielsen-Skinner 1-1, Hardy 1-2, Dawson 1-3, Scott 1-3, Thomas 1-4, Greeley 0-1, Hall 0-1, Burke 0-4). Rebounds_Northwest Nazarene 31 (Murphy, Reidy 7), Portland St. 40 (McCray 12). Assists_Northwest Nazarene 15 (Terashima 8), Portland St. 12 (Dawson 3). Total Fouls_Northwest Nazarene 19, Portland St. 18. A_12 (3,000).

