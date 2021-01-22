Northwestern looks to end streak vs Penn State

Northwestern (6-7, 3-6) vs. Penn State (4-6, 1-5)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to seven games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Ohio State Buckeyes 71-70 on Dec. 26, 2020. Penn State is coming off a 75-67 win at home over Rutgers on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Wildcats are led by the junior duo of Pete Nance and Chase Audige. Nance is averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Audige is putting up 12.6 points per game. The Nittany Lions have been anchored by juniors Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington. Jones has produced 16 points while Brockington has averaged 14.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.NANCE IS A FORCE: Nance has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Northwestern is 0-6 when it allows at least 71 points and 6-1 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

COLD SPELL: Northwestern has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern has committed a turnover on just 14 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 9.8 times per game this season and just 6.7 times per game over their last three games.

