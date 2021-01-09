Northwestern St. 78, McNeese St. 75

NORTHWESTERN ST. (2-12)
Gregg 6-10 1-2 13, Owens 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Massner 4-7 5-7 13, Roberson 2-5 4-4 10, White 2-5 2-2 6, Zelenbaba 5-7 2-6 13, Reed 3-5 0-0 9, Coleman 1-6 0-0 2, Teasett 1-1 2-2 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 16-23 78.
MCNEESE ST. (6-5)
Feazell 10-15 2-3 22, Harrell 5-6 0-0 12, Hutchinson 1-2 0-0 3, Kuxhausen 2-9 1-4 6, Lawson 7-13 3-6 17, Langston 3-8 1-2 10, Rosario 2-7 1-2 5, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 8-17 75.
Halftime_Northwestern St. 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 6-14 (Reed 3-5, Roberson 2-4, Zelenbaba 1-2, Jones 0-1, Massner 0-2), McNeese St. 7-19 (Langston 3-6, Harrell 2-3, Hutchinson 1-2, Kuxhausen 1-5, Feazell 0-1, Lawson 0-2). Fouled Out_Hutchinson. Rebounds_Northwestern St. 24 (Coleman 5), McNeese St. 34 (Lawson 9). Assists_Northwestern St. 15 (White 6), McNeese St. 22 (Lawson 9). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 22, McNeese St. 21. A_535 (8,500).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments