Nuga scores 26 to carry Kent St. over W. Michigan 80-54

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 6:39 pm
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Mike Nuga had 26 points as Kent State easily beat Western Michigan 80-54 on Saturday.

Giovanni Santiago had 13 points for Kent State (4-3, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Justyn Hamilton added 10 points and nine rebounds. Gabe O’Neal had eight rebounds.

B. Artis White had 12 points for the Broncos (2-7, 1-3).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

