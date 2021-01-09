Trending:
Nwandu scores 21 to lead Niagara over Rider 66-55

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 7:09 pm
< a min read
      

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Kobi Nwandu had a season-high 21 points as Niagara topped Rider 66-55 on Saturday.

Marcus Hammond had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Niagara (5-5, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Dwight Murray Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Broncs (3-8, 3-5). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jeremiah Pope had 10 points.

Rider defeated Niagara 76-70 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

