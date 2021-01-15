Oakland 82, Youngstown St. 65

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (7-6)
Akuchie 1-6 1-1 3, Bohannon 5-8 1-2 11, Covington 5-11 4-5 15, Hunter 7-12 0-0 18, Rathan-Mayes 4-10 0-0 10, Vargo 2-10 1-1 5, Bentley 1-2 1-2 3, Hamperian 0-2 0-0 0, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, Ogoro 0-1 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 8-11 65.
OAKLAND (4-12)
Oladapo 4-8 3-4 11, Parrish 3-4 0-0 6, Townsend 6-10 0-0 14, Moore 4-9 9-12 18, Williams 7-13 0-0 18, Young 3-7 2-2 9, Kangu 2-4 0-0 6, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Jihad 0-0 0-0 0, Newsome 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 14-18 82.
Halftime_Oakland 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 7-29 (Hunter 4-5, Rathan-Mayes 2-8, Covington 1-5, Dunn 0-2, Akuchie 0-4, Vargo 0-5), Oakland 10-20 (Williams 4-10, Townsend 2-2, Kangu 2-3, Moore 1-2, Young 1-2, Parrish 0-1). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 28 (Bohannon 9), Oakland 30 (Oladapo 10). Assists_Youngstown St. 18 (Covington 5), Oakland 25 (Moore 14). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 17, Oakland 15.
