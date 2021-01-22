Trending:
Oakland 86, Detroit 81

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 9:16 pm
DETROIT (3-8)

Isiani 1-2 0-0 2, Waterman 1-6 4-4 6, Davis 10-21 4-4 30, Fraser 3-7 1-1 7, Kuol 5-12 0-1 15, Rose 6-10 2-2 15, Brandon 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Koka 1-4 4-4 6. Totals 27-65 15-16 81.

OAKLAND (6-12)

Oladapo 7-11 4-7 18, Parrish 2-3 3-3 8, Townsend 3-6 0-2 6, Moore 5-11 5-7 18, Williams 2-11 0-0 6, Young 9-10 1-2 28, Kangu 0-2 2-2 2, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0, Lampman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 15-23 86.

Halftime_Oakland 48-23. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 12-32 (Davis 6-14, Kuol 5-11, Rose 1-3, Isiani 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Oakland 15-28 (Young 9-9, Moore 3-5, Williams 2-11, Parrish 1-1, Kangu 0-2). Fouled Out_Waterman, Townsend. Rebounds_Detroit 31 (Waterman, Fraser 7), Oakland 32 (Moore 11). Assists_Detroit 20 (Davis 6), Oakland 24 (Moore 14). Total Fouls_Detroit 23, Oakland 14.

