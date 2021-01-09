On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Obanor lifts Oral Roberts over North Dakota 74-57

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 11:43 pm
< a min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kevin Obanor recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to carry Oral Roberts to a 74-57 win over North Dakota on Saturday night.

Obanor also had seven turnovers.

Max Abmas had 16 points for Oral Roberts (6-6, 3-1 Summit League). DeShang Weaver added 15 points. RJ Glasper had 14 points.

After Oral Roberts outscored North Dakota 44-27 in the first half, both teams scored 30 in the second as the home team clinched the victory. The Golden Eagles’ 30 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Caleb Nero had 17 points for the Fighting Hawks (3-10, 2-2). Filip Rebraca added 11 points and seven rebounds. Bentiu Panoam had 11 points.

The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Fighting Hawks with the win. North Dakota defeated Oral Roberts 72-71 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration