ODU looks for home win vs FAU

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 6:30 am
Florida Atlantic (5-5, 0-1) vs. Old Dominion (6-3, 2-1)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its fifth straight win over Florida Atlantic at Chartway Arena. The last victory for the Owls at Old Dominion was a 65-61 win on Feb. 4, 2017.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Old Dominion’s Malik Curry has averaged 14.8 points and 4.2 assists while Kalu Ezikpe has put up 10.9 points and seven rebounds. For the Owls, Jailyn Ingram has averaged 16.5 points and six rebounds while B.J. Greenlee has put up 11 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Curry has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last three games. Curry has accounted for 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Atlantic is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 70.

PERFECT WHEN: Old Dominion is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Monarchs are 1-3 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic is rated second among CUSA teams with an average of 83.1 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

