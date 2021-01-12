Ohio 78, Miami (Ohio) 61

MIAMI (OHIO) (4-4)
Beck 1-2 0-0 2, Brewer 1-1 0-0 2, D.Brown 4-8 6-6 16, Grant 4-13 0-0 12, Lairy 6-11 1-4 15, Coleman-Lands 2-8 0-0 4, M.White 2-4 0-0 4, McNamara 3-6 0-0 6, Jovic 0-3 0-0 0, Ayah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 7-10 61.
OHIO (7-5)
Roderick 7-11 0-0 20, Vander Plas 6-12 1-1 15, Wilson 3-4 2-2 8, McDay 4-7 0-0 9, Preston 5-7 0-0 10, Sears 3-7 2-2 9, Mil.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Miguel 1-3 0-0 2, Granger 1-1 0-0 2, McMurray 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-54 5-5 78.
Halftime_Ohio 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 8-23 (Grant 4-9, D.Brown 2-4, Lairy 2-6, Coleman-Lands 0-1, Jovic 0-1, M.White 0-2), Ohio 11-23 (Roderick 6-10, Vander Plas 2-7, McMurray 1-1, McDay 1-2, Sears 1-2, Preston 0-1). Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 26 (D.Brown 5), Ohio 28 (Vander Plas 8). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 16 (Coleman-Lands 6), Ohio 23 (Preston 8). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 8, Ohio 12.
