Ohio 85, Ball St. 77

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 3:45 pm
BALL ST. (6-7)

Gunn 1-4 0-0 2, Hazen 1-5 2-2 4, Bumbalough 4-8 0-0 11, El-Amin 6-15 4-4 21, Walton 3-8 3-3 9, Coleman 3-6 0-0 7, Acree 3-5 2-2 10, Huggins 1-2 3-5 5, Hendriks 1-2 1-2 3, Suokas 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 25-61 15-19 77.

OHIO (8-6)

Roderick 1-4 0-2 2, Vander Plas 4-6 1-2 11, Wilson 7-7 4-5 18, McDay 5-10 6-6 17, Preston 3-16 5-6 11, Sears 5-10 8-10 19, Mil.Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Granger 1-4 2-3 4, McMurray 0-2 0-1 0, Towns 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 26-35 85.

Halftime_Ohio 46-40. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 12-26 (El-Amin 5-9, Bumbalough 3-6, Acree 2-4, Suokas 1-1, Coleman 1-3, Gunn 0-1, Thomas 0-2), Ohio 5-22 (Vander Plas 2-3, Mil.Brown 1-2, McDay 1-3, Sears 1-5, McMurray 0-2, Roderick 0-2, Preston 0-5). Fouled Out_Thomas. Rebounds_Ball St. 31 (Acree, Huggins 5), Ohio 44 (Preston 10). Assists_Ball St. 19 (El-Amin 5), Ohio 19 (Preston 11). Total Fouls_Ball St. 27, Ohio 20.

