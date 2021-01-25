Ohio looks for home win vs W. Michigan

Western Michigan (2-9, 1-5) vs. Ohio (8-6, 4-4)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio looks for its fifth straight win over Western Michigan at Convocation Center. The last victory for the Broncos at Ohio was a 73-63 win on Feb. 19, 2014.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Greg Lee is averaging 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Broncos. Patrick Emilien is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 7.1 points per game. The Bobcats have been led by Jason Preston, who is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Broncos have scored 65.7 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 60.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Preston has directly created 53 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Western Michigan is 0-9 when it allows at least 66 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK STATS: Western Michigan has lost its last three road games, scoring 59 points, while allowing 75 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Ohio has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.1 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all MAC teams.

