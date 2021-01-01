Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Ohio State without starting G Miller, RB Teague vs. Clemson

By RALPH D. RUSSO
January 1, 2021 7:02 pm
1 min read
      

Ohio State will be without starting guard Harry Miller, second-leading rusher Master Teague and defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyler Friday in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson on Friday night.

Ohio State released a list of 16 players who are unavailable for the College Football Playoff semifinal. As it has done all year, the school did not specify whether those who cannot play were sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols.

Miller, a sophomore, is a key piece of the Buckeyes’ strong offensive line and Teague has 449 yards and six touchdown sharing carries with Trey Sermon.

Harrison and Friday are both part of a rotation of five edge rushers the Buckeyes use. Harrison leads the team with 4 1/2 tackles for loss, including two sacks.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Notably not on the list was star receiver Chris Olave and punter Drue Chrisman, who both missed the Big Ten championship game. The Buckeyes had 22 unavailable players that day.

Clemson’s unavailable players list featured no surprises. Defensive end Xavier Thomas will not play after also missing the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Thomas missed time early in the season after having COVID-19 during the summer. He has played seven games this season.

The most notable absence for Clemson will be in its coaching staff. Earlier this week it was announced offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was in COVID-19 protocol and not with the team in New Orleans.

Coach Dabo Swinney said quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will fill Elliott’s role as player caller in the coaches’ box and intern C.J. Spiller will be on the field as running backs coach.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Virtual Microsoft Innovative Educator:...
1|6 Learn to use Power BI to Create...
1|6 VM-Series on Microsoft Azure - Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Arizona National Guard members fill bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens