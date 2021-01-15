Trending:
Oilers place goalie Mike Smith on long-term injury reserve

January 15, 2021 8:02 pm
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers placed goalie Mike Smith on long-term injury reserve Friday and re-assigned Olivier Rodrigue to the taxi squad, pending quarantine protocols.

Edmonton did not elaborate on Smith’s injury. He was supposed to start Thursday night at home against Vancouver, but was declared inactive, forcing Mikko Koskinen into back-to-back starts.

Edmonton re-signed the 38-year-old Smith to a one-year contract in the off-season.

The 20-year-old Rodrigue had been with the Graz99ers in the Austrian National League. He was drafted 62nd overall by Edmonton in 2018.

