Oklahoma 75, No. 9 Kansas 68

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 2:03 pm
KANSAS (10-5)

McCormack 4-10 1-1 9, Wilson 5-7 1-3 13, Agbaji 3-8 2-4 10, Braun 0-5 2-2 2, Garrett 8-12 2-2 21, Harris 2-3 0-0 5, Enaruna 0-3 2-2 2, Lightfoot 3-4 0-0 6, Grant-Foster 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 10-14 68.

OKLAHOMA (9-4)

Kuath 3-7 0-0 6, Harkless 2-3 2-4 7, Harmon 7-14 4-4 22, Reaves 3-11 10-11 16, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Gibson 4-7 0-1 10, Manek 2-5 0-0 5, Hill 2-4 2-2 7, Iwuakor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 18-22 75.

Halftime_Oklahoma 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 8-22 (Garrett 3-5, Wilson 2-3, Agbaji 2-6, Harris 1-1, Enaruna 0-2, Grant-Foster 0-2, Braun 0-3), Oklahoma 9-24 (Harmon 4-9, Gibson 2-3, Harkless 1-2, Hill 1-2, Manek 1-3, Kuath 0-1, Reaves 0-4). Fouled Out_Harkless. Rebounds_Kansas 25 (Garrett 12), Oklahoma 35 (Kuath, Harkless 7). Assists_Kansas 12 (McCormack, Harris 4), Oklahoma 14 (Reaves 4). Total Fouls_Kansas 20, Oklahoma 13. A_2,669 (11,562).

