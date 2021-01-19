Trending:
Oklahoma 76, Kansas St. 50

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 8:36 pm
KANSAS ST. (5-10)

Bradford 1-5 0-0 2, D.Gordon 6-14 0-0 13, McGuirl 1-9 0-0 3, Miguel 5-10 1-2 11, R.Williams 1-6 0-0 2, A.Gordon 2-3 0-0 4, Kasubke 2-4 0-0 5, Ezeagu 3-6 1-2 7, Linguard 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 1-3 1-2 3, Honas 0-1 0-0 0, Petrakis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 3-6 50.

OKLAHOMA (8-4)

Kuath 6-9 0-1 12, Harkless 2-5 2-2 8, Harmon 6-11 2-2 16, Reaves 3-9 2-5 8, A.Williams 5-8 2-2 13, Gibson 2-6 0-0 5, Hill 2-4 2-4 6, Manek 2-6 1-2 6, Phipps 1-4 0-1 2, Iwuakor 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 29-63 11-21 76.

Halftime_Oklahoma 32-24. 3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 3-15 (Kasubke 1-2, D.Gordon 1-3, McGuirl 1-5, A.Gordon 0-1, Honas 0-1, R.Williams 0-1, Miguel 0-2), Oklahoma 7-20 (Harkless 2-2, Harmon 2-5, A.Williams 1-2, Gibson 1-3, Manek 1-3, Phipps 0-1, Hill 0-2, Reaves 0-2). Rebounds_Kansas St. 43 (A.Gordon 11), Oklahoma 32 (Harkless 13). Assists_Kansas St. 10 (Miguel, R.Williams, A.Gordon 2), Oklahoma 19 (Reaves 7). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 19, Oklahoma 10.

