Oklahoma 82, TCU 46

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 9:29 pm
TCU (9-5)

Easley 2-5 0-2 5, Samuel 4-7 0-4 8, Fuller 0-5 2-2 2, Miles 3-7 1-3 8, Nembhard 4-14 1-2 10, LeDee 3-5 1-2 7, Todd 0-2 0-0 0, O’Bannon 1-4 0-0 2, Pearson 1-2 0-0 3, Lampkin 0-0 1-2 1, Frank 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 6-17 46.

OKLAHOMA (7-4)

Kuath 3-8 2-2 9, Harkless 2-6 0-0 6, Harmon 9-16 0-0 22, Reaves 4-9 2-2 11, Williams 4-8 2-2 10, Gibson 4-10 0-0 11, Iwuakor 4-5 0-0 8, Phipps 1-3 0-0 3, Issanza 0-1 0-0 0, Garang 0-1 0-0 0, Seacat 0-0 0-0 0, Streller 0-0 0-0 0, Casey 1-2 0-0 2, O’Garro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 6-6 82.

Halftime_Oklahoma 34-22. 3-Point Goals_TCU 4-19 (Miles 1-2, Pearson 1-2, Easley 1-4, Nembhard 1-4, Fuller 0-2, Todd 0-2, O’Bannon 0-3), Oklahoma 12-27 (Harmon 4-7, Gibson 3-6, Harkless 2-4, Kuath 1-2, Phipps 1-3, Reaves 1-3, Garang 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_TCU 33 (Miles 9), Oklahoma 38 (Kuath 7). Assists_TCU 7 (Nembhard, Todd 2), Oklahoma 20 (Reaves 6). Total Fouls_TCU 9, Oklahoma 16. A_1,921 (11,562).

