Oklahoma 84, Kansas 81

KANSAS (6-6)

Chatzileonti 7-10 0-0 14, Stephens 7-10 5-6 19, Brosseau 2-9 1-2 7, Franklin 3-8 2-2 9, Kersgieter 2-8 2-2 7, Prater 1-2 0-0 2, Ajekwu 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 5-5 1-3 13, Thomas 3-8 3-4 10, Vuksic 0-2 0-0 0, Jessen 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 14-19 81

OKLAHOMA (5-7)

Gregory 9-15 3-4 27, Robertson 6-8 2-2 19, Tot 4-7 3-4 11, Veitenheimer 3-6 0-0 9, Williams 5-10 3-4 14, Vann 1-6 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-52 13-16 84

Kansas 14 24 17 26 — 81 Oklahoma 28 21 16 19 — 84

3-Point Goals_Kansas 7-26 (Brosseau 2-9, Franklin 1-3, Kersgieter 1-3, Prater 0-1, Mitchell 2-2, Thomas 1-6, Vuksic 0-2), Oklahoma 15-31 (Gregory 6-10, Robertson 5-7, Tot 0-2, Veitenheimer 3-6, Williams 1-1, Vann 0-5). Assists_Kansas 11 (Brosseau 3), Oklahoma 20 (Tot 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 37 (Chatzileonti 7-8), Oklahoma 27 (Gregory 2-8). Total Fouls_Kansas 20, Oklahoma 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

