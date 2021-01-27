On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Oklahoma 84, Kansas 81

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 10:44 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS (6-6)

Chatzileonti 7-10 0-0 14, Stephens 7-10 5-6 19, Brosseau 2-9 1-2 7, Franklin 3-8 2-2 9, Kersgieter 2-8 2-2 7, Prater 1-2 0-0 2, Ajekwu 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 5-5 1-3 13, Thomas 3-8 3-4 10, Vuksic 0-2 0-0 0, Jessen 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 14-19 81

OKLAHOMA (5-7)

Gregory 9-15 3-4 27, Robertson 6-8 2-2 19, Tot 4-7 3-4 11, Veitenheimer 3-6 0-0 9, Williams 5-10 3-4 14, Vann 1-6 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-52 13-16 84

Kansas 14 24 17 26 81
Oklahoma 28 21 16 19 84

3-Point Goals_Kansas 7-26 (Brosseau 2-9, Franklin 1-3, Kersgieter 1-3, Prater 0-1, Mitchell 2-2, Thomas 1-6, Vuksic 0-2), Oklahoma 15-31 (Gregory 6-10, Robertson 5-7, Tot 0-2, Veitenheimer 3-6, Williams 1-1, Vann 0-5). Assists_Kansas 11 (Brosseau 3), Oklahoma 20 (Tot 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 37 (Chatzileonti 7-8), Oklahoma 27 (Gregory 2-8). Total Fouls_Kansas 20, Oklahoma 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine