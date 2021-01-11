On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Oklahoma City faces San Antonio, seeks 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

San Antonio Spurs (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Thunder take on San Antonio.

Oklahoma City finished 44-28 overall and went 23-14 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Thunder averaged 110.4 points per game last season, 45.7 in the paint, 16.9 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

San Antonio went 32-39 overall and 20-23 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Spurs averaged 24.7 assists per game on 42.2 made field goals last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Spurs: Drew Eubanks: out (health and safety protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), DeMar DeRozan: out (personal), Derrick White: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

