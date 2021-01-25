On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Oklahoma St. 69, Kansas St. 55

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 7:42 pm
OKLAHOMA ST. (10-5)

Collins 6-7 0-1 12, Mack 5-18 4-7 14, Asberry 8-20 0-0 21, Fields 0-7 0-0 0, Keys 3-8 0-0 7, De Lapp 0-2 0-0 0, Sarr 1-1 2-2 4, Winchester 0-1 0-0 0, Dennis 1-6 0-0 3, Notoa 3-6 1-1 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-76 7-11 69

KANSAS ST. (5-7)

Macke 1-6 4-4 6, Lee 3-7 2-2 8, Carr 6-17 0-1 14, Ebert 1-1 3-4 5, Goodson 3-6 2-2 9, Ray 0-1 0-2 0, Goodrich 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Ranke 3-9 2-4 11, Lauterbach 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-51 13-19 55

Oklahoma St. 11 18 15 25 69
Kansas St. 14 14 16 11 55

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 8-25 (Asberry 5-12, Fields 0-1, Keys 1-6, Dennis 1-3, Notoa 1-3), Kansas St. 6-15 (Macke 0-2, Carr 2-5, Goodson 1-2, Moore 0-1, Ranke 3-5). Assists_Oklahoma St. 16 (Collins 4), Kansas St. 11 (Goodson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 52 (Mack 9-19), Kansas St. 31 (Macke 2-5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 18, Kansas St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_283.

