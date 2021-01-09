On Air: This Just In
Oklahoma St. 69, TCU 50

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 5:16 pm
TCU (5-5)

Berry 3-9 0-0 9, Mokwuah 3-9 0-0 6, Germond 0-4 0-0 0, Heard 9-23 0-0 22, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Morris 1-4 0-0 2, Diggs 1-4 0-0 2, Conn 2-3 0-0 6, Holmes 0-4 0-0 0, Tac 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-68 0-0 50

OKLAHOMA ST. (9-2)

Collins 7-8 5-6 19, Mack 8-12 3-3 19, Winchester 2-4 0-0 4, Asberry 7-17 1-2 16, Keys 2-11 2-2 7, Sarr 2-5 0-2 4, Notoa 0-4 0-0 0, Udoumoh 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 11-15 69

TCU 8 14 14 14 50
Oklahoma St. 22 15 26 6 69

3-Point Goals_TCU 10-33 (Berry 3-8, Germond 0-2, Heard 4-11, Jackson 1-4, Conn 2-3, Holmes 0-4, Tac 0-1), Oklahoma St. 2-11 (Asberry 1-2, Keys 1-6, Notoa 0-3). Assists_TCU 10 (Heard 5), Oklahoma St. 17 (Asberry 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_TCU 44 (Team 7-10), Oklahoma St. 37 (Collins 2-7). Total Fouls_TCU 15, Oklahoma St. 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,059.

