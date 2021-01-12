Oklahoma St. 75, No. 6 Kansas 70

KANSAS (10-3)
McCormack 10-18 4-4 24, Wilson 2-7 0-0 4, Agbaji 4-12 2-2 14, Braun 3-7 0-0 7, Garrett 6-12 0-0 12, Thompson 0-3 2-2 2, Enaruna 2-2 0-0 4, Lightfoot 1-1 1-1 3, D.Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Grant-Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 9-9 70.
OKLAHOMA ST. (9-3)
Moncrieffe 2-5 2-2 6, Anderson 5-6 3-3 14, Cunningham 6-12 3-4 18, Likekele 3-8 3-5 10, B.Williams 5-9 4-5 17, Walker 3-11 1-1 8, Ka.Boone 1-3 0-0 2, Ke.Boone 0-1 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 16-20 75.
Halftime_Oklahoma St. 46-35. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 5-21 (Agbaji 4-9, Braun 1-4, Thompson 0-1, Garrett 0-3, Wilson 0-4), Oklahoma St. 9-21 (Cunningham 3-6, B.Williams 3-7, Likekele 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Walker 1-4, Ke.Boone 0-1). Rebounds_Kansas 30 (McCormack 12), Oklahoma St. 29 (Walker 10). Assists_Kansas 9 (Wilson, Garrett 3), Oklahoma St. 15 (Likekele 6). Total Fouls_Kansas 16, Oklahoma St. 14. A_3,350 (13,611).
