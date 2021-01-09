On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Old Dominion 64, FAU 55

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:22 pm
< a min read
      

FAU (5-6)

Ingram 4-10 0-0 11, Silins 4-8 2-2 10, Blackshear 2-3 0-0 4, Forrest 2-12 0-0 5, Greenlee 5-9 0-0 14, Winchester 2-6 3-6 7, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Kapiti 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 5-8 55.

OLD DOMINION (7-3)

Ezikpe 2-5 3-4 7, Reece 6-10 1-1 14, Curry 3-8 4-6 10, Green 2-5 1-2 5, Oliver 4-10 6-6 17, Trice 1-7 3-5 5, Hunter 0-3 2-2 2, Long 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 19-50 21-28 64.

Halftime_FAU 29-26. 3-Point Goals_FAU 8-28 (Greenlee 4-7, Ingram 3-8, Forrest 1-9, Blackshear 0-1, Winchester 0-1, Silins 0-2), Old Dominion 5-15 (Oliver 3-6, Long 1-2, Reece 1-4, Curry 0-1, Green 0-1, Hunter 0-1). Rebounds_FAU 38 (Ingram 10), Old Dominion 28 (Reece 9). Assists_FAU 13 (Ingram 6), Old Dominion 9 (Hunter 5). Total Fouls_FAU 23, Old Dominion 13. A_250 (8,472).

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration