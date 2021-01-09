Old Dominion 64, FAU 55

FAU (5-6)

Ingram 4-10 0-0 11, Silins 4-8 2-2 10, Blackshear 2-3 0-0 4, Forrest 2-12 0-0 5, Greenlee 5-9 0-0 14, Winchester 2-6 3-6 7, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Kapiti 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 5-8 55.

OLD DOMINION (7-3)

Ezikpe 2-5 3-4 7, Reece 6-10 1-1 14, Curry 3-8 4-6 10, Green 2-5 1-2 5, Oliver 4-10 6-6 17, Trice 1-7 3-5 5, Hunter 0-3 2-2 2, Long 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 19-50 21-28 64.

Halftime_FAU 29-26. 3-Point Goals_FAU 8-28 (Greenlee 4-7, Ingram 3-8, Forrest 1-9, Blackshear 0-1, Winchester 0-1, Silins 0-2), Old Dominion 5-15 (Oliver 3-6, Long 1-2, Reece 1-4, Curry 0-1, Green 0-1, Hunter 0-1). Rebounds_FAU 38 (Ingram 10), Old Dominion 28 (Reece 9). Assists_FAU 13 (Ingram 6), Old Dominion 9 (Hunter 5). Total Fouls_FAU 23, Old Dominion 13. A_250 (8,472).

