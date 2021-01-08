On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Old Dominion 71, FAU 67

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 9:36 pm
< a min read
      

FAU (5-5)

Ingram 12-17 0-0 26, Silins 1-3 1-4 3, Blackshear 3-4 2-2 9, Forrest 3-8 0-1 8, Greenlee 6-11 0-0 13, Winchester 1-4 1-2 3, Boyd 2-5 0-0 5, Kapiti 0-0 0-2 0, Rosado 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 4-11 67.

OLD DOMINION (6-3)

Ezikpe 0-3 2-2 2, Reece 1-7 1-2 3, Curry 4-9 4-6 13, Green 6-9 1-2 16, Oliver 3-7 0-1 8, Trice 6-11 5-7 17, Hunter 4-7 0-0 9, Long 1-4 1-2 3, Pilavios 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 14-22 71.

Halftime_Old Dominion 40-37. 3-Point Goals_FAU 7-19 (Forrest 2-4, Ingram 2-4, Blackshear 1-2, Boyd 1-3, Greenlee 1-5, Davis 0-1), Old Dominion 7-18 (Green 3-5, Oliver 2-3, Curry 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Ezikpe 0-1, Long 0-1, Reece 0-3). Rebounds_FAU 32 (Blackshear 8), Old Dominion 32 (Reece 8). Assists_FAU 9 (Boyd 4), Old Dominion 12 (Curry, Green 4). Total Fouls_FAU 17, Old Dominion 12. A_250 (8,472).

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors are under construction with the help of the Energy Department