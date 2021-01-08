Old Dominion 71, FAU 67

FAU (5-5)
Ingram 12-17 0-0 26, Silins 1-3 1-4 3, Blackshear 3-4 2-2 9, Forrest 3-8 0-1 8, Greenlee 6-11 0-0 13, Winchester 1-4 1-2 3, Boyd 2-5 0-0 5, Kapiti 0-0 0-2 0, Rosado 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 4-11 67.
OLD DOMINION (6-3)
Ezikpe 0-3 2-2 2, Reece 1-7 1-2 3, Curry 4-9 4-6 13, Green 6-9 1-2 16, Oliver 3-7 0-1 8, Trice 6-11 5-7 17, Hunter 4-7 0-0 9, Long 1-4 1-2 3, Pilavios 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 14-22 71.
Halftime_Old Dominion 40-37. 3-Point Goals_FAU 7-19 (Forrest 2-4, Ingram 2-4, Blackshear 1-2, Boyd 1-3, Greenlee 1-5, Davis 0-1), Old Dominion 7-18 (Green 3-5, Oliver 2-3, Curry 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Ezikpe 0-1, Long 0-1, Reece 0-3). Rebounds_FAU 32 (Blackshear 8), Old Dominion 32 (Reece 8). Assists_FAU 9 (Boyd 4), Old Dominion 12 (Curry, Green 4). Total Fouls_FAU 17, Old Dominion 12. A_250 (8,472).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments