Ole Miss capitalizes on Texas A&M dry spells in 61-50 win

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 6:51 pm
1 min read
      

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Devontae Shuler scored 17 and Mississippi beat Texas A&M 61-50 on Saturday.

Kevin Marfo’s layup with 1:55 left before the halftime gave Texas A&M a 28-23 lead. From there, Ole Miss (8-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) proceeded to go on a 20-2 run from which the Aggies (7-6, 2-5) never regrouped. Texas A&M didn’t score again until Emanuel Miller’s jump shot with almost five minutes gone after intermission.

Following a Miller layup with 12:20 remaining, Joiner made a layup and a jumper, Shuler a jumper and Romello White a pair of free throws and the 8-0 run in a four-minute span gave the Rebels a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Miller scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Aggies.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Ole Miss finished 19-for-43 (44%) shooting while Texas A&M went 20 for 51 (39%); including just five 3-pointers made for each team. The difference occurred at the foul line where Ole Miss went 18 for 29 and the Aggies were just 5 for 8.

Ole Miss now has won back-to-back contests following a three-game losing streak. The Rebels travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Razorbacks Wednesday.

The Aggies will host LSU on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

