Olivari, Rice visit UTEP

Rice (8-2, 2-0) vs. UTEP (5-3, 1-1)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Quincy Olivari and Rice will go up against Souley Boum and UTEP. The sophomore Olivari has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.4 over his last five games. Boum, a senior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: UTEP’s Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Miners points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Jamal Bieniemy has accounted for 44 percent of all UTEP field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: UTEP has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87.7 points while giving up 68.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Owls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Miners. UTEP has an assist on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) over its past three games while Rice has assists on 54 of 88 field goals (61.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a collective unit has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.

