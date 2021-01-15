Trending:
Olivari scores 23 to lift Rice past Old Dominion 69-59

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 5:55 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari had 23 points as Rice topped Old Dominion 69-59 on Friday.

Chris Mullins and Travis Evee each had 14 points for Rice (10-3, 4-1 Conference USA). Max Fiedler had six points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Malik Curry had 15 points for the Monarchs (7-4, 3-2). Austin Trice added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Kalu Ezikpe had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

