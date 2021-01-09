On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Oral Roberts 74, North Dakota 57

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 11:03 pm
< a min read
      

NORTH DAKOTA (3-10)

Rebraca 5-13 1-4 11, Sueker 0-4 0-0 0, Igbanugo 3-6 4-4 11, Nero 6-14 2-3 17, Sims 2-5 0-0 5, Panoam 4-10 1-1 11, Danielson 0-2 0-0 0, Urbonavicius 1-2 0-0 2, Bergan 0-0 0-0 0, Shockey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 8-12 57.

ORAL ROBERTS (6-6)

Lacis 1-2 0-1 3, Obanor 5-12 3-3 14, Abmas 6-12 0-0 16, Glasper 5-11 0-0 14, Thompson 1-7 0-0 3, Weaver 5-10 2-2 15, Jurgens 1-2 1-2 3, Plet 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 1-2 0-0 3, Alexandre 1-1 1-1 3, Bergens 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-1 0, Lovvorn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 7-10 74.

Halftime_Oral Roberts 44-27. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 7-23 (Nero 3-8, Panoam 2-6, Igbanugo 1-2, Sims 1-3, Danielson 0-1, Sueker 0-1, Rebraca 0-2), Oral Roberts 15-29 (Abmas 4-6, Glasper 4-6, Weaver 3-7, Stevens 1-1, Lacis 1-2, Obanor 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Lovvorn 0-1). Rebounds_North Dakota 27 (Rebraca 7), Oral Roberts 32 (Obanor 10). Assists_North Dakota 10 (Rebraca, Nero 3), Oral Roberts 13 (Thompson 4). Total Fouls_North Dakota 16, Oral Roberts 12. A_1,447 (11,300).

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration