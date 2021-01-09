Oral Roberts 74, North Dakota 57

NORTH DAKOTA (3-10)
Rebraca 5-13 1-4 11, Sueker 0-4 0-0 0, Igbanugo 3-6 4-4 11, Nero 6-14 2-3 17, Sims 2-5 0-0 5, Panoam 4-10 1-1 11, Danielson 0-2 0-0 0, Urbonavicius 1-2 0-0 2, Bergan 0-0 0-0 0, Shockey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 8-12 57.
ORAL ROBERTS (6-6)
Lacis 1-2 0-1 3, Obanor 5-12 3-3 14, Abmas 6-12 0-0 16, Glasper 5-11 0-0 14, Thompson 1-7 0-0 3, Weaver 5-10 2-2 15, Jurgens 1-2 1-2 3, Plet 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 1-2 0-0 3, Alexandre 1-1 1-1 3, Bergens 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-1 0, Lovvorn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 7-10 74.
Halftime_Oral Roberts 44-27. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 7-23 (Nero 3-8, Panoam 2-6, Igbanugo 1-2, Sims 1-3, Danielson 0-1, Sueker 0-1, Rebraca 0-2), Oral Roberts 15-29 (Abmas 4-6, Glasper 4-6, Weaver 3-7, Stevens 1-1, Lacis 1-2, Obanor 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Lovvorn 0-1). Rebounds_North Dakota 27 (Rebraca 7), Oral Roberts 32 (Obanor 10). Assists_North Dakota 10 (Rebraca, Nero 3), Oral Roberts 13 (Thompson 4). Total Fouls_North Dakota 16, Oral Roberts 12. A_1,447 (11,300).
