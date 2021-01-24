Trending:
Oregon St. 75, No. 21 Oregon 64

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 12:39 am
OREGON ST. (8-5)

Alatishe 7-10 0-0 14, Tucker 3-3 2-2 8, Lucas 4-10 2-2 13, Z.Reichle 3-6 2-2 8, Thompson 3-11 12-14 19, Hunt 2-5 2-2 7, Calloo 1-5 2-2 4, Andela 1-2 0-0 2, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Silver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 22-24 75.

OREGON (9-3)

Lawson 0-2 1-2 1, Omoruyi 5-16 4-7 15, Williams 3-10 4-6 11, Hardy 2-9 0-0 5, Terry 5-7 0-0 13, Estrada 4-6 1-1 10, Wur 1-2 1-2 4, Kepnang 1-1 3-4 5, G.Reichle 0-0 0-1 0, W.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 14-23 64.

Halftime_Oregon St. 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 5-16 (Lucas 3-6, Hunt 1-1, Thompson 1-3, Calloo 0-3, Z.Reichle 0-3), Oregon 8-29 (Terry 3-4, Wur 1-2, Estrada 1-3, Hardy 1-5, Omoruyi 1-7, Williams 1-7, W.Johnson 0-1). Rebounds_Oregon St. 39 (Alatishe 16), Oregon 22 (Omoruyi 9). Assists_Oregon St. 10 (Z.Reichle 4), Oregon 8 (Hardy 3). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 19, Oregon 19.

