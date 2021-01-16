On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Oregon St. 80, Arizona St. 79

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 9:22 pm
< a min read
      

ARIZONA ST. (4-6)

Bagley 7-13 1-1 19, Osten 6-7 0-2 12, J.Christopher 5-9 3-4 14, Martin 3-13 8-8 14, Verge 1-4 6-6 8, Woods 2-3 0-0 4, Lawrence 4-6 0-2 8, House 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 18-23 79.

OREGON ST. (6-5)

Alatishe 2-8 2-4 6, Tucker 2-5 2-3 6, Lucas 4-6 6-7 18, Reichle 3-6 2-2 11, Thompson 6-11 3-3 17, Hunt 1-5 0-0 2, Calloo 1-1 0-0 2, Andela 2-5 5-6 9, Silva 4-4 1-2 9, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 21-27 80.

Halftime_Oregon St. 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 5-21 (Bagley 4-9, J.Christopher 1-1, Lawrence 0-1, Verge 0-1, Woods 0-1, Martin 0-8), Oregon St. 9-21 (Lucas 4-6, Reichle 3-5, Thompson 2-6, Franklin 0-1, Silver 0-1, Hunt 0-2). Fouled Out_Verge. Rebounds_Arizona St. 23 (Osten, J.Christopher 7), Oregon St. 30 (Alatishe 8). Assists_Arizona St. 22 (Martin, Verge 8), Oregon St. 19 (Thompson, Hunt 5). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 23, Oregon St. 21.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration