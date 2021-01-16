Oregon St. 80, Arizona St. 79

ARIZONA ST. (4-6)
Bagley 7-13 1-1 19, Osten 6-7 0-2 12, J.Christopher 5-9 3-4 14, Martin 3-13 8-8 14, Verge 1-4 6-6 8, Woods 2-3 0-0 4, Lawrence 4-6 0-2 8, House 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 18-23 79.
OREGON ST. (6-5)
Alatishe 2-8 2-4 6, Tucker 2-5 2-3 6, Lucas 4-6 6-7 18, Reichle 3-6 2-2 11, Thompson 6-11 3-3 17, Hunt 1-5 0-0 2, Calloo 1-1 0-0 2, Andela 2-5 5-6 9, Silva 4-4 1-2 9, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 21-27 80.
Halftime_Oregon St. 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 5-21 (Bagley 4-9, J.Christopher 1-1, Lawrence 0-1, Verge 0-1, Woods 0-1, Martin 0-8), Oregon St. 9-21 (Lucas 4-6, Reichle 3-5, Thompson 2-6, Franklin 0-1, Silver 0-1, Hunt 0-2). Fouled Out_Verge. Rebounds_Arizona St. 23 (Osten, J.Christopher 7), Oregon St. 30 (Alatishe 8). Assists_Arizona St. 22 (Martin, Verge 8), Oregon St. 19 (Thompson, Hunt 5). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 23, Oregon St. 21.
