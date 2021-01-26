Trending:
Oregon St. 98, Washington 68

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 9:31 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (4-7)

Van Dyke 4-12 6-9 15, Miller 7-18 4-8 20, Griggsby 0-4 0-0 0, Noble 1-3 2-6 4, Sadler 3-8 6-6 12, Rooks 0-3 0-0 0, Rees 2-3 1-1 6, Finney 2-3 0-0 6, Lowery 2-7 0-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-61 19-32 68

OREGON ST. (4-5)

Corosdale 5-6 2-2 16, Jones 3-5 3-4 9, Mack 4-7 1-3 12, Goforth 8-10 1-1 23, Goodman 3-3 0-0 9, Mitrovic 1-2 2-4 4, Subasic 1-2 0-0 2, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 2-3 1-2 6, Von Oelhoffen 3-8 6-6 13, Samuel 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-49 16-22 98

Washington 14 17 17 20 68
Oregon St. 25 29 25 19 98

3-Point Goals_Washington 7-24 (Van Dyke 1-4, Miller 2-6, Griggsby 0-3, Noble 0-2, Rooks 0-3, Rees 1-2, Finney 2-2, Lowery 1-2), Oregon St. 18-27 (Corosdale 4-5, Mack 3-4, Goforth 6-7, Goodman 3-3, Simmons 1-2, Von Oelhoffen 1-5, Samuel 0-1). Assists_Washington 10 (Griggsby 2), Oregon St. 26 (Goodman 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 29 (Van Dyke 5-5), Oregon St. 36 (Simmons 3-4). Total Fouls_Washington 23, Oregon St. 20. Technical Fouls_Oregon St. Team 1. A_0.

