Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Oregon State ends USC’s 6-game win streak with a 58-56 win

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 9:46 pm
< a min read
      

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson scored 13 points apiece and Oregon State beat Southern California 58-56 on Tuesday night, snapping the Trojans six-game winning streak.

Both teams struggled offensively down the stretch as Oregon State did not make a field goal in the final 3:13 and USC did not score in the last 2:19.

Rodrigue Andela made a pair of foul shots for the Beavers to cap the scoring with 1:49 left. USC’s Drew Peterson missed a 3-pointer with five seconds to go.

Roman Silva added 12 points for Oregon State (7-5, 3-3 Pac-12) on 6-for-7 shooting.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

Evan Mobley scored 12 points and Peterson added 10 for the Trojans (11-3, 5-2).

Both teams were 20-for-48 (42%) shooting. Oregon State was 6 for 15 (40%) from 3-point range and USC 6 for 20 (30%). The Beavers shot 12 for 14 from the foul line and USC went 10 for 18.

The contest was originally scheduled for Dec. 20 but was postponed due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols within the Trojans’ program.

Oregon State is scheduled to play at No. 21 Oregon on Saturday. USC has two more games this week, facing Stanford on Thursday and California on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Atlassian and Microsoft 365 – How to...
1|20 Maintenance Repair Facility Supplies...
1|20 Accelerating Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Service members participate in the Pass in Review at the Capitol building during the 59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal ceremony